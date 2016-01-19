版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON Jan 19 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 37 to 44 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 91 to 105 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 37 to 41 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

