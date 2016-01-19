European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

Union Pacific CEO- "we are opposed to" major railroad mergers
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
LONDON Jan 19 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 37 to 44 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 91 to 105 points, or as much as 1.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 37 to 41 points, or as much as 1 percent, on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
DETROIT, Jan 19 The top executive at Union Pacific Corp said on Thursday that the No. 1 U.S. railroad remains opposed to mergers between major railroads in the United States.
* It has signed a memorandum agreement with Carnival Corporation & plc for the construction of two new cruise ships for an overall value exceeding 1 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Thursday said it has sued TCF National Bank for allegedly "tricking consumers" into paying for costly overdraft services in violation of current laws.