European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise as oil prices extend rebound

LONDON Jan 25 European equity futures rose on Monday, helped by gains on Asian markets and another rebound in oil prices.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, German DAX, French CAC and Britain's FTSE all rose by between 0.5-0.8 percent.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 3 percent on Friday, with the index also marking its first weekly rise of the year last week, and that momentum was expected to continue at the start of trading on Monday.

Portuguese stocks could also come into focus after centre-right candidate Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa won Portugal's presidential election on Sunday, an outcome that should help maintain political balance after a dramatic swing to the left in October's parliamentary ballot.

The Spanish market could also be in focus after Spain's acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, deferred on Friday a decision on whether to seek a confidence vote to form a government, forcing a new round of talks on resolving the country's political deadlock.

Asian stocks on Monday moved further away from four-year lows struck last week, as a cold spell in parts of the northern hemisphere pushed oil prices higher and relieved some of the bearish pressure on global markets.

World equities also took heart from the European Central Bank last week signalling additional monetary easing steps to come, raising hopes that other central banks, like the Bank of Japan, would take the same path.

COMPANY NEWS:

AURELIUS :

German financial investor Aurelius had a record year in 2015 with revenues exceeding 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion), and remains on the lookout for takeover targets, Chief Executive Dirk Markus told the weekly Euro am Sonntag.

BT :

Britain's BT should be forced to spin off its national broadband network to improve speeds and quality of service, an independent report backed by more than 100 lawmakers said on Saturday.

GAF/ICOPAL:

GAF, the largest roofing manufacturer in North America, has agreed to acquire Danish peer Icopal A/S for about 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion), in a deal that will dramatically expand the privately held company's presence in Europe.

LAFARGEHOLCIM :

LafargeHolcim Chief Executive Eric Olsen defended the recently merged cement giant's potential to generate future shareholder value in an interview with the Swiss paper Sonntagszeitung on Sunday.

MONTE PASCHI /SANTANDER :

Spanish bank Santander on Friday said it was not considering any potential acquisition of Italian lender Banca Montei dei Paschi di Siena following press reports mentioning such a possibility earlier in the day.

NESTLE :

Nestle subsidiary Nestec has registered a patent for a machine with a water container and three cooling systems for soft drinks, the Swiss paper Sonntagszeitung reported on Sunday, citing new submissions in the Swiss patent registry.

SAIPEM :

Italian oil service group Saipem said it had trimmed its sales guidance for last year and might have to review its recent four-year business plan targets if oil prices remained at current low levels.

SIEMENS :

Siemens AG, Europe's biggest industrial group, has agreed to buy CD-adapco, a privately held U.S. engineering software firm, for close to $1 billion in cash, according to a person familiar with the matter.

VOLKSWAGEN :

Volkswagen's development of software to cheat diesel-emissions tests was an open secret in its engine development department, Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper said on Friday, citing results from VW's internal investigation.

WINCOR :

German automated teller machine and banking services firm Wincor Nixdorf raised its forecast for operating profit after first-quarter earnings jumped 46 percent thanks to higher sales and restructuring.