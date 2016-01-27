European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly lower

(Adds company news items)
LONDON Jan 27 European stocks were seen opening slightly lower
on Wednesday, tracking losses on Asian markets, while technology stocks could be
in focus after Apple forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years.
Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open
down by 11 points, or 0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
30 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC was seen down by 11
points, or 0.3 percent lower.
Apple Inc predicted its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported the
slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical Chinese market showed
signs of weakening, suggesting the technology company's period of exponential
growth may be ending.
The update from Apple could impact European chipmaker stocks such as ARM
, Dialog and ASML, which typically provide components
used in iPhones.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent on
Tuesday, helped by a rebound in oil prices although crude oil futures prices
fell back again on Wednesday.
COMPANY NEWS:
APPLE :
Apple Inc forecast its first revenue drop in 13 years and reported
the slowest-ever increase in iPhone shipments as the critical Chinese market
showed signs of weakening, suggesting the technology company's period of
exponential growth may be ending.
AUTO SECTOR:
EU regulators will propose a shake-up of rules on authorising new models of
cars on Wednesday to prevent a re-run of the Volkswagen emissions
scandal, firing the starting gun on a tough debate as governments and industry
resist change.
BASF :
German chemicals company BASF said 2015 earnings were set to be
lower than expected after taking impairments in its oil and gas division due to
the sharp fall in oil price.
GENERALI /ZURICH INSURANCE :
Zurich Insurance has poached Generali chief executive
Mario Greco in a move the Swiss insurer hopes will revive its fortunes and which
leaves its Italian rival searching for a worthy successor.
ITALIAN BANKS:
The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on Tuesday on a scheme
to help Italian banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217.04 billion) of
bad loans, ending almost a year of often-tense negotiations.
NORDEA :
Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, reported
underlying profit below expectations in the fourth quarter on Wednesday and
raised its dividend less than analysts expected.
NOVARTIS :
Novartis's fourth-quarter core net income missed analyst expectations amid a
slump at its Alcon eye care unit, prompting the Swiss drugmaker to replace the
divion's head amid a restructuring that will cost $1.4 billion over five years.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks struggle as headwinds grow; gold shines
> US STOCKS-Oil fuels 'schizophrenic' rebound on Wall Street
> Nikkei rebounds to 1 1/2 week high on Wall St gains
> TREASURIES-Bond prices rise on dovish Fed concerns, recovering oil
> FOREX-Dollar awaits Fed outcome, Aussie firmer after inflation data
> PRECIOUS-Gold near 12-week high as dollar slips ahead of Fed statement
> METALS-London copper slips as traders eye Fed; China imports support
> Oil falls around 2 pct as profit-taking kicks in
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)