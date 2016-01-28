European Factors to Watch-Equity futures point to weaker start

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
MILAN Jan 28 European shares were seen opening flat to lower on
Thursday after a choppy session in Asia and losses on Wall Street, with some
traders saying the Federal Reserve was less dovish than expected following its
anticipated decision to leave rates unchanged.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.05 percent and 0.6
percent by 0747 GMT.
On Wednesday European shares recovered to finish slightly higher as a late
surge in oil prices helped offset pressure on the broader market from a spate of
weak earnings updates. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 0.4
percent at 1,340.76 points.
But oil prices fell back in Asian trading on Thursday after Russia held out
the possibility of cooperating with OPEC to control global oversupply.
Shares in Roche could be under pressure after the Swiss drugmaker
missed analyst expectations, while Salzgitter could find support after
the German steelmaker returned to profit after three years of losses.
Deutsche Bank could also be in focus after posting a quarterly
pretax loss of 1.15 billion euros in its investment bank as revenues in its cash
cow bond trading activities slumped and litigation costs weighed on earnings.
COMPANY NEWS
ROCHE
The drugmaker missed analyst expectations by posting 2015 core net income of
11.84 billion Swiss francs. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected full-year
net income of 12.2 billion francs, down about 1 percent from 2014 when the
company booked gains from a disposal. It proposed raising its dividend to 8.10
francs from 8.00.
Its shares were indicated down 1.2 percent.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank posted a pretax loss of 1.15 billion euros in its investment
bank in the fourth quarter as revenues in its cash cow bond trading activities
slumped and litigation costs weighed on earnings.
Separately, Bloomberg reported that Deutsche Bank planned ot cut about half
its employees in Brazil as it moves trading elsewhere.
SALZGITTER
German steelmaker Salzgitter said 2015 pretax profit likely increased to 12
million euros ($13 million), based on preliminary results, citing a positive
contribution from its stake in copper smelter Aurubis.
BANKS
German prosecutors in Wuppertal have obtained evidence showing 129 banks
used "cum/ex" dividend stock trading products that could be used to help clients
benefit taxwise, Handelsblatt reported. It said the German government could
demand 700 million euros ($762 million) in back taxes based on the data.
DAIMLER
Mercedes-Benz and Opel due to be heard by a French panel looking into the
industry in the wake of the Volkswagen emissions scandal.
DEUTSCHE POST
The logistics group plans to start delivering parcels in Thailand to take
advantage of growing e-commerce there, in its first move into the parcel
delivery market in southeast Asia, manager Thomas Kipp told Frankfurter
Allgemeine Zeitung.
RWE
Arndt Neuhaus, the head of the German utility's main domestic market
division, will leave the group amid a structural overhaul that RWE is undergoing
in response to low wholesale energy prices, a person familiar with the matter
said.
THYSSENKRUPP
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt the group's materials
business, which includes its steel operations, will need to recover
significantly in order for Thyssenkrupp to reach its full-year targets.
VOLKSWAGEN
The German state of Lower Saxony's Premier Stephan Weil rejects speculation
about ob cuts at Volkswagen, Nordwest-Zeitung reported. "There is nothing to
it," he said.
BHP BILLITON
Brazilian miner Samarco Mineracao SA, in which BHP Billiton
owns a 50 percent stake, said on Wednesday it evacuated some workers
after rain caused a mudslide at the site where an iron ore tailings damn burst
in November.
AIRBUS GROUP
Airbus planemaking unit Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said he had held
talks this month in Tehran with government and Iran Air officials that could
lead to the rapid sale of aircraft.
EDF, AREVA
French state-controlled utility EDF said its board had agreed to buy the
reactor business of Areva based on a value of 2.5 billion euros, but that this
amount could be revised upwards or downwards.
French nuclear group Areva said it plans a 5 billion euro capital increase
to restore its finances and said it expects the planned takeover of its reactor
arm by EDF to be finalised in 2017.
KAUFMAN & BROAD
The French real estate developer said its main shareholder planned to cut
its stake in the company to less than 50 percent. The company also said it
planned an exceptional dividend, including an interim dividend of 1.85 euros per
share once the share sale was finished.
ORANGE
Standard & Poor's said it revised its outlook on French telecoms company
Orange to stable on improved operating trends and affirmed its 'BBB+' rating.
ILIAD
French telecoms tycoon Xavier Niel's NJJ Capital has acquired a minority
stake in Alliance Miniere Responsable (AMR), a Paris-based company developing
bauxite reserves in Guinea, AMR said.
ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES
The engineering and consulting firm said it was "very well positioned" to
achieve its 2020 strategic plan goals after 2015 revenue rose 10.7 percent to
1.945 billion euros.
GAMESA
Gamesa will supply 52 MW to ScottishPower Renewables, Iberdrola's
UK subsidiary, for two developments in Scotland.
REPSOL
The oil company announced on Wednesday after market close a 2.9 billion euro
writedown on its 2015 results due to weak oil and gas prices, pushing it into a
loss for the year.
FCC
Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim made a 0.8 euro per share bid for the shares
in Realia Business, partly owned by builder FCC, it does not already own.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA, UBI BANCA, BANCO
POPOLARE, POPOLARE DI MILANO
Italian authorities seeking to strengthen Monte dei Paschi di Siena are
exploring a merger with UBI and Banca Popolare di Milano to create a national
banking champion, sources close to the matter said.
Monte Paschi holds a board meeting on Thursday on preliminary 2015 results.
FIAT CHRYSLER
Fiat Chrysler CFO Richard Palmer said on Wednesday he saw capex at 9.5-10
billion euros in 2017 and 2018 versus 8.5-9 billion euros forecast for 2016.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles plans to stop building its own small and
medium-sized cars in the United States, and turn more capital and capacity
toward trucks and sport utility vehicles, the automaker's chief executive said.
Fiat Chrysler boss Sergio Marchionne has already achieved the
near-impossible, turning around Chrysler, cutting debt and spinning off Ferrari
at a luxury valuation.
GENERALI
The insurer said on Wednesday CEO Greco's decision to step down was not
related to any criticism or conflict with the shareholders. Greco says 2015
results will be good, on track to meet 2018 targets.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia stocks find support, oil still unstable
> Wall Street sinks after Fed fails to impress
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 0.71 pct
> Yields fall, curve steepens on dovish Fed statement
> Dollar handles Fed with poise; kiwi ruffled by RBNZ
> Gold slips from 12-week high on less dovish Fed
> London copper slips on worries over future Fed hikes
> Oil falls back after jumping on hopes of Russia, OPEC cooperation
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Atul Prakash)