European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower, focus on earnings

LONDON Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 is predicted to open on
Tuesday about 36 points lower, or down 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to
fall 68 points, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to fall 26 points,
or 0.6 percent, according to IG.
COMPANY NEWS
UBS
UBS proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share
including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations,
after posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since
2010.
WACKER CHEMIE
German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE posted
forecast-beating core earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at
its chemicals division as well as a weak euro.
GIVAUDAN
Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan reported a 12.7 percent rise in
net profit in 2015 as cost-cutting measures and lower taxes helped offset the
impact of weaker sales.
SWEDBANK
The Swedish banking group posted fourth-quarter net earnings below market
expectations on Tuesday and lowered its dividend.
SANOFI
The company said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has
launched a vaccine research and development project targeting prevention of the
Zika virus.
STATOIL
The Norwegian oil major has been put on negative credit watch by ratings
agency S&P, which also put a string of other European energy firms on watch and
cut its rating on Shell.
HSBC
HSBC has lost an appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in
France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters
on Monday.
BANKS
European Union plans to align global and European rules on writing down debt
at collapsing banks will be rethought following concerns raised by lenders and
member states, people familiar with the situation said on Monday.
BNP PARIBAS
France's largest bank plans to simplify the legal structure of its wealth
management operations within the group in some of its branches in France and
Asia, according to a statement by the FO banking trade union.
VINCI
French construction group Vinci announced a double contract win for Eurovia
to deliver highway maintenance services in the United Kingdom.
EDF
French power group EDF slightly exceeded its nuclear power production
expectations last year and expects fo further raise production in 2017 and 2018,
French daily Les Echos reports.
SAP
SAP agreed to pay nearly $3.9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission civil charges over a former executive's scheme to bribe Panama
government officials in order to win lucrative technology contracts.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen faces a Feb. 2 deadline to submit a repair plan for 80,000 diesel
SUVs and larger cars that emit excess pollution, even as it considers buying
back some vehicles and a prior fix plan for smaller vehicles was rejected.
HOCHTIEF
The Australian markets watchdog said on Tuesday that German construction
firm Hochtief has admitted to contravening insider trading rules in relation to
an on-market purchase of shares of Leighton Holdings in 2014.
BHP BILLITON
Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton Ltd's credit rating and
warned it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels were not
taken, cementing expectations the world's largest miner will slash its dividend
for the first time in 15 years.
SHELL
Credit ratings agency Standard and Poors on Monday downgraded oil major
Royal Dutch Shell Plc to A+/A-1 from AA-/A-1+ and put its long-term
credit rating on creditwatch negative citing sliding oil prices.
EASYJET
British low-cost airline easyJet said it would trial a new fuel cell
system on planes that could cut its fuel bill by up to $35 million a year, as
part of its battle to keep fares low and compete against Ryanair.
