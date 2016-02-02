European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower, focus on earnings

(Adds company news)

LONDON Feb 2 Britain's FTSE 100 is predicted to open on Tuesday about 36 points lower, or down 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 68 points, or 0.7 percent, and France's CAC 40 to fall 26 points, or 0.6 percent, according to IG.

COMPANY NEWS

UBS

UBS proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations, after posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best result since 2010.

WACKER CHEMIE

German specialty chemicals maker Wacker Chemie WCHG.DE posted forecast-beating core earnings in the fourth quarter, lifted by rising demand at its chemicals division as well as a weak euro.

GIVAUDAN

Swiss flavours and fragrance maker Givaudan reported a 12.7 percent rise in net profit in 2015 as cost-cutting measures and lower taxes helped offset the impact of weaker sales.

SWEDBANK

The Swedish banking group posted fourth-quarter net earnings below market expectations on Tuesday and lowered its dividend.

SANOFI

The company said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has launched a vaccine research and development project targeting prevention of the Zika virus.

STATOIL

The Norwegian oil major has been put on negative credit watch by ratings agency S&P, which also put a string of other European energy firms on watch and cut its rating on Shell.

HSBC

HSBC has lost an appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters on Monday.

BANKS

European Union plans to align global and European rules on writing down debt at collapsing banks will be rethought following concerns raised by lenders and member states, people familiar with the situation said on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS

France's largest bank plans to simplify the legal structure of its wealth management operations within the group in some of its branches in France and Asia, according to a statement by the FO banking trade union.

VINCI

French construction group Vinci announced a double contract win for Eurovia to deliver highway maintenance services in the United Kingdom.

EDF

French power group EDF slightly exceeded its nuclear power production expectations last year and expects fo further raise production in 2017 and 2018, French daily Les Echos reports.

SAP

SAP agreed to pay nearly $3.9 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil charges over a former executive's scheme to bribe Panama government officials in order to win lucrative technology contracts.

VOLKSWAGEN

Volkswagen faces a Feb. 2 deadline to submit a repair plan for 80,000 diesel SUVs and larger cars that emit excess pollution, even as it considers buying back some vehicles and a prior fix plan for smaller vehicles was rejected.

HOCHTIEF

The Australian markets watchdog said on Tuesday that German construction firm Hochtief has admitted to contravening insider trading rules in relation to an on-market purchase of shares of Leighton Holdings in 2014.

BHP BILLITON

Standard & Poor's cut BHP Billiton Ltd's credit rating and warned it might be lowered further if measures to shore up cash levels were not taken, cementing expectations the world's largest miner will slash its dividend for the first time in 15 years.

SHELL

Credit ratings agency Standard and Poors on Monday downgraded oil major Royal Dutch Shell Plc to A+/A-1 from AA-/A-1+ and put its long-term credit rating on creditwatch negative citing sliding oil prices.

EASYJET

British low-cost airline easyJet said it would trial a new fuel cell system on planes that could cut its fuel bill by up to $35 million a year, as part of its battle to keep fares low and compete against Ryanair.