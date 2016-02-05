European Factors to Watch-shares seen flat to lower

MILAN Feb 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1-3 points higher, or 0.01-0.05 percent, Germany's DAX to open 20-25 points lower, or 0.21-0.27 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 6 points lower, or 0.14 percent.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: > Asia stocks subdued before US jobs data, dollar wobbles > U.S. stocks rise for 2nd day; materials a boost > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.32 pct > Yields fall as investors position for Friday's jobs data > Dollar nurses losses as payrolls report looms > Gold perched near 3-mth high ahead of US jobs, eyes best week in 4 > London copper eyes third week of gains ahead of Lunar New Year > Crude oil prices steady in thin Asian trading ahead of Lunar New Year (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)