European Factors to Watch-shares seen flat to lower

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
MILAN Feb 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 1-3 points higher, or 0.01-0.05 percent, Germany's DAX to open 20-25 points lower, or 0.21-0.27 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 6 points lower, or 0.14 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0616 GMT: > Asia stocks subdued before US jobs data, dollar wobbles > U.S. stocks rise for 2nd day; materials a boost > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.32 pct > Yields fall as investors position for Friday's jobs data > Dollar nurses losses as payrolls report looms > Gold perched near 3-mth high ahead of US jobs, eyes best week in 4 > London copper eyes third week of gains ahead of Lunar New Year > Crude oil prices steady in thin Asian trading ahead of Lunar New Year (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.