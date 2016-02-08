版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 8日 星期一 14:24 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON Feb 8 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 34 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Germany's DAX to gain about 40 points, or 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 17 points, or 0.4 percent, on Monday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.8 percent lower at 1,283.04 points on Friday. It fell 4.8 percent during the week after gaining in the previous two weeks in a row.

(Reporting by Atul Prakash)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐