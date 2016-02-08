European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, earnings in focus

(Adds company news)
LONDON Feb 8 European shares were expected to
edge higher on Monday after steep losses in the previous week,
with a rise in crude oil prices and some positive company
earnings seen underpinning the market.
Energy stocks will be in focus after crude oil prices rose
on Monday in thin trade as many Asian markets were on holiday
for Lunar New Year, with few trading cues expected until Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen gives testimony to lawmakers later in
the week.
On the earnings front, Portugal's Galp Energia
posted a higher-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, while
Assa Abloy, the world's top lock maker, recorded a
bigger-than expected rise in organic growth during the
quarter.
By 0721 GMT, futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro
STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were up 0.3 to 0.6 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed 0.8
percent lower at 1,283.04 points on Friday. It fell 4.8 percent
during the week after gaining in the previous two weeks in a
row.
COMPANY NEWS
CASINO
The French retailer said it had agreed to sell its majority
stake in Thai hypermarket operator Big C Supercenter for 3.1
billion euros excluding debt to Thailand's TCC Group.
VOLKSWAGEN
The car maker will offer generous compensation packages for
the roughly 600,000 U.S. owners of diesel vehicles that emit an
illegal amount of emissions, the head of its claims fund told
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
Separately, Volkswagen on Friday postponed the publication
of its financial results for 2015 and delayed its annual
shareholders' meeting. According to Bild am
Sonntag, results will now be published in late April, while the
AGM will not take place before mid-June.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline group said passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in
January, while cargo traffic fell 6.4 percent.
GALP ENERGIA
Portugal's Galp Energia posted a higher-than-expected
fourth-quarter net profit of 149 million euros ($166 million), 9
percent higher than a year ago, even as pre-tax earnings fell on
slumping oil prices and refining margins.
ASSA ABLOY
The world's biggest lock maker posted a bigger-than expected
increase in fourth-quarter organic growth. Operating profit rose
to 3.04 billion crowns ($359 million) from a year-ago 2.68
billion, against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts
of 3.06 billion.
SAFRAN
Aircraft engine maker CFM International, a joint venture of
General Electric and Safran, said it sold 2,154 engines last
year valued at $27 billion, including 1,418 LEAP engines and 736
CFM56 motors.
VALNEVA
The French biotech firm signed a research and development
collaboration deal with with GlaxoSmithKline.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
The carmaker will pay Iran over 400 million euros in
compensation for its earlier decision to quit Iran in response
to sanctions, the managing director of the country's largest
carmaker said.
DAIMLER
The group is planning a truck and bus sales initiative in
Africa and will not leave the continent to its competitors,
board member Wolfgang Bernhard told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
HSBC
The bank will pay $470 million to settle parallel U.S.
federal and state civil charges alleging the bank's mortgage
servicing arm engaged in abusive foreclosure and loan
origination practices, the New York Attorney General's office
said on Friday.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
Britain has hired Barclays Plc to manage a planned
sale of shares in Lloyds Banking Group to the general
public, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on
Friday.
TRANSOCEAN
The oil exploration company hit by declining investment from
customers amid plunging oil prices said Murphy Exploration &
Production Co., a subsidiary of Murphy Oil, decided to
terminate a contract for its ultra-deepwater drillship
Discoverer Deep Seas.
CREDIT SUISSE
CEO Tidjane Thiam in Le Temps ruled out prospects of another
cash call after the Swiss bank raised a fresh 6 billion Swiss
francs ($6.06 billion) last year.
Thiam told weekly Sonntagszeitung that he is waiving part of
his bonus in response to the lender's first full-year loss since
2008.
IMAGINATION TECHNOLOGIES
The supplier of graphics technology to Apple, said
its chief executive Hossein Yassaie had quit. The British
company warned it would not make an operating profit this year.
RWE
Norway's sovereign wealth fund will disclose early March
whether it has sold its remaining stake in the utility, the
fund's CEO Yngve Slyngstad told Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung. "RWE is one of the companies, which has
listened to us," he said.
SIEMENS
The industrials conglomerate is cutting or transferring more
than 1,000 jobs at a unit making gear for oil drillers and
mining companies, Handelsblatt reported on Monday.
BILFINGER
The troubled industrial services group has agreed to sell
its water treatment unit to Chengdu Techcent Environment Group
for about 200 million euros ($223 million), it said on Saturday.
AIR BERLIN
Managers and pilots have agreed to pay cuts as the
struggling German airline tries to rein in costs with a new
restructuring programme, it said on Saturday.
