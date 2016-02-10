European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise slightly

(Adds futures prices, company news items)

LONDON Feb 10 European equity futures rose slightly on Wednesday, marking a possible rebound on the region's stock markets from this week's slump as concerns linger about the impact on banks from sustained low interest rates around the world.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all up by 0.3-0.7 percent by 0720 GMT.

European shares had fallen for a seventh consecutive session on Tuesday to touch their lowest level in more than two years, with the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closing down 1.6 percent to its lowest point since September 2013.

The euro zone's banking index was also set for its seventh consecutive week of declines, the worst weekly losing streak since 1998, as investors fretted over the threat to banks' profitability and capital strength from compressed interest rate margins.

COMPANY NEWS:

ARM :

ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers smartphones, reported a 17 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as its latest processor designs continued to win market share.

BARCLAYS :

Britain's Barclays Plc has named JPmorgan Chase & Co executive Paul Compton its new Chief Operating Officer, following the departure of Jonathan Moulds.

CARLSBERG

Danish brewer Carlsberg's fourth-quarter operating profit before special items fell 21 percent to 1.41 billion Danish crowns ($213.5 million), as growth in the Asian market could not offset a decline in the important Russian market.

HEINEKEN :

Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, on Wednesday increased its dividend by more than expected, forecasting higher revenues and profits in 2016.

HSBC :

HSBC has been sued by the families of U.S. citizens murdered by drug gangs in Mexico, claiming the bank let cartels launder billions of dollars to operate their business.

The London-based bank, which was already being monitored for its involvement in money laundering schemes, had paid nearly $2 billion in penalties in December 2012 to resolve charges that it failed to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money from flowing through the bank from Mexico, and it promised to fix the problems.

SAB MILLER :

Japan's Asahi Group Holdings has agreed to buy SABMiller's Peroni and Grolsch beer brands and is likely to pay over 400 billion yen ($3.5 billion), the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP:

Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) has set the price in its initial public offering (IPO) at 100 crowns per share, giving it a market capitalisation of 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.51 billion) ahead of its market debut in Copenhagen on Wednesday.

TELENOR :

Norwegian mobile phone operator Telenor said its 2016 revenues would grow by 2-4 percent, less than anticipated by analysts, and reported fourth-quarter core earning in line with forecasts on Wednesday.

