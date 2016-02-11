European Factors to Watch on Thursday Feb. 11

Target names Rick Gomez as marketing chief
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
LONDON Feb 11 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 54 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX to open down 127 points, or 1.4 percent lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 62 points lower, or down 1.5 percent.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Yen, bonds, gold all gain at dollar's expense, stocks sag > S&P 500 ends flat; Fed sees risks but unlikely to reverse course > Nikkei tumbles to lowest since Oct 2014 as bank concerns intensify > TREASURIES-Yields end lower after solid 10-year auction > FOREX-Dollar slips in wake of Yellen testimony, yen climbs > PRECIOUS-Flight to safety sends gold surging over $1,200 after Yellen > METALS-Copper rebounds after Fed statement undercuts dollar > Oil prices fall on U.S. storage glut, ongoing economic woes
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)
Jan 19 Target Corp on Thursday appointed Rick Gomez as its chief marketing officer, replacing Jeff Jones, who had left the retail chain to join Uber Technologies Inc .
Jan 19 American Express Co posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as the credit card issuer boosted spending on marketing and promotion to fend off rising competition.
* John Coyne retires from Jacobs' board of directors; Robert Mcnamara joins board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: