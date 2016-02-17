European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

BRIEF-Forest City Realty Trust enters MoU to settle class action pending in Maryland
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 34 points higher, Germany's DAX is seen gaining 50 points, and France's CAC 40 is likely to rise 22 points, on Wednesday, according to IG.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)
* Forest City Realty Trust - entered MoU relating to proposed settlement of a putative consolidated class action, derivative litigation pending in maryland
* Leidos Holdings - single-award, firm fixed-price contract has one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, total contract value of $45 million
* Sanchez Production Partners reports first quarter 2017 operating and financial results