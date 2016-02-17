版本:
2016年 2月 17日 星期三

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 34 points higher, Germany's DAX is seen gaining 50 points, and France's CAC 40 is likely to rise 22 points, on Wednesday, according to IG.

