European Factors to Watch-Futures point to steady open

(Adds futures prices, details)
MILAN Feb 19 European shares were seen opening little changed
on Friday after hitting two week highs in the previous session, as oil prices
fell back following a strong rally on fresh concerns over a global supply glut.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and UK's FTSE were trading between flat and a 0.1 percent fall.
Asian shares slipped from near three-week highs on Friday as a rally in oil
prices reversed and investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global
economy.
On Thursday, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.1
percent at 1,293.92 points, having touched 1,304.97 points earlier in the
session - its highest level since Feb. 4.
Shares in Allianz are indicated lower after the German insurer
missed profit and dividend epectations but unveiled a 2016 operating profit
target of up to 11.0 billion euros that was in line with analysts' expectations.
COMPANY NEWS
VIVENDI, GAMELOFT
French media and music group Vivendi said its supervisory board approved a
tender offer for the shares of Gameloft at 6 euros a share as it aims to expand
into the video games business.
BOUYGUES, NUMERICABLE-SFR
French telecoms market regulator Arcep warned Bouygues Telecom and SFR that
they must respect their obligations in terms of 4G coverage for less densely
populated areas.
VALLOUREC
The French steel pipe maker, which supplies oil and gas companies, reported
a 2015 net loss, cut investments for a second consecutive year and said it
expects adverse market conditions to persist throughout 2016.
VALEO
The French car parts maker said Chief Executive Jacques Aschenbroich would
take on the additional role of chairman as it posted a 30 percent rise in
full-year net profit and proposed hiking its dividend by 36 percent.
SAFT
The French battery maker's 2015 net profit plunged 72 percent as a
slower-than-expected switch to lithium-ion batteries forced the company to take
a writedown on its factories.
RENAULT
Moody's ratings agency upgraded Renault's ratings to Baa3 with a stable
outlook.
SHELL
Credit rating agency Fitch on Thursday downgraded Royal Dutch Shell
following its acquisition of BG Group, citing risks to its asset sales goals to
finance the $53 billion deal.
HSBC
HSBC will pay more than $4 million to settle Massachusetts
regulatory claims over force-placed insurance, the state's attorney general
Maura Healey said.
ABENGOA
Abengoa said on Thursday it will carry out a sewer and drinking water
project in Peru in consortium with GyM SA through a 50 percent participation.
The project is worth $52 million.
ALLIANZ
The insurer unveiled an operating profit target of up to 11.0 billion euros
for 2016 that was in line with analysts' expectations, citing an "increasingly
challenging" business environment.
VOLKSWAGEN
South Korean prosecutors on Friday searched the local office of Volkswagen
and its unit Audi as part of a probe into an emissions case, a spokesman for the
German carmakers' local unit said, confirming media reports.
DEUTSCHE POST
The postal services group said late on Thursday it will not divest its
freight forwarding division because it is confident about its business
prospects.
PORSCHE SE
Stuttgart state prosecutors are seeking a punitive fine of 807 million euros
for Porsche SE and prison terms for Porsche SE's former chief executive and
finance chief, who are accused of having manipulated Volkswagen
shares during a failed takeover of VW in 2008.
EX-DIVIDEND
INFINEON - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
SGS
Swiss inspections group SGS and U.S. group Weatherford
International Plc traded recriminations on Thursday, both denying
responsibility for the disappearance last year of radioactive material used to
test pipes at an oil field in southern Iraq.
For more click
EFG International
Grupo BTG Pactual SA is in talks to combine its Swiss-based
private-banking unit with EFG International AG in a transaction that
could be announced as early as next week, two sources with knowledge of the plan
said on Friday.
For more click
ANSALDO STS
An Italian court has suspended for now a decision by market watchdog Consob
calling on Hitachi to raise the price of its bid for train signalling
group Ansaldo STS.
ENEL, ENEL GREEN POWER
Enel and EGP said on Thursday their integration would go ahead and added the
total value of EGP shares subject to withdrawal and sale is approximately 29.2
million euros, or 0.33 percent of EGP share capital.
The option offer to EGP shareholders for the shares subject to withdrawal
will commence on Feb. 19.
TERNA
The grid operator has issued a 10-year bond for 80 million euros through a
private placement, it said on Thursday.
ITALCEMENTI
The cement maker said on Thursday it FY revenue were 4.30 billion euros
($4.77 billion) versus 4.16 billion euros a year ago, while net loss widened to
120 million euros.
> Asian shares slip from 3-week high as oil rally reverses
> Wall St falls, snapping three-day rally; Wal-Mart weighs
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes down 1.42 pct
> U.S. bond prices jump as Wall Street rally fades
> Yen gains as risk assets wobble, hits 2-1/2 year high vs euro
> Gold dips, but holds above $1,200 on softer equities
> London copper to post fourth weekly gain in five
> Oil prices fall on oversupply concerns after US crude stocks hit record
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)