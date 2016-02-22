版本:
中国
2016年 2月 22日 星期一

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly higher

MILAN Feb 22 Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 points higher, or 0.50 percent, Germany's DAX to open 35 points higher, or 0.37 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 23 points higher, or 0.54 percent. > Asia shares edge ahead with oil, pound slips > Wall St ends flat, indexes post best week of 2016 > Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 0.90 pct > Short-dated U.S. yields climb on inflation data > Sterling hit by 'Brexit' worries after London Mayor joins "out" camp > Gold dips as dollar, stocks strengthen; but holds above $1,200 > London copper rises to two-week high as China mood picks up > Oil prices rise on lower U.S. rig count, but glut weighs (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

