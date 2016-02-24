European Factors to Watch-Shares head for steady open, focus on energy

(Adds futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON Feb 24 European shares headed for a
steady open on Wednesday after sharp losses in the previous
session, with investors seen focusing on company results for the
market's near-term direction.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were
flat to 0.1 percent lower.
Airbus posted 2015 profit in line with forecasts
and announced plans to reverse part of a planned production cut
of A330 aircraft, while French conglomerate Bouygues
said improved profitability at its telecoms unit and at its TF1
television channel helped it deliver forecast-beating
operating profit last year.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, 58 percent
companies in the STOXX Europe 600 index have announced
results so far, of which 5 percent have met or beaten analyst
forecasts.
Energy shares will be in focus after oil prices extended
their sharp falls from the previous session after top exporter
Saudi Arabia ruled out production cuts and industry data showed
a further build in U.S. crude stockpiles.
European shares fell in the previous session on weaker oil
prices and disappointing updates from companies such as Standard
Chartered and BHP Billiton, with the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index index closing 1.3
percent lower. U.S. shares closed 1.1 to 1.5 percent lower.
On Wednesday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan fell 1.2 percent, while Japan's
Nikkei closed down 0.9 percent.
COMPANY NEWS
AIRBUS GROUP
The company posted 2015 profit in line with forecasts and
announced plans to reverse part of a planned production cut of
A330 aircraft due to stronger-than-expected demand.
BOUYGUES
French conglomerate Bouygues said improved profitability at
its telecoms unit and at its TF1 television channel
helped it deliver forecast-beating operating profit last year
despite lower sales, and it predicted a further rise in
profitability for 2016.
DELTA LLOYD
Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd on Wednesday said it would reduce
the size of a planned share issue to 650 million euros ($715.65
million) from 1 billion euros, in a bid to appease shareholders.
WEIR GROUP
Scottish engineering firm Weir Group said its pretax profit
for the year nearly halved, as its customers continued to delay
spending in order to weather the slump in oil prices.
ALLIANZ
Europe's largest insurer Allianz has put its South Korean
life insurance business on the block as part of a global
overhaul in a tough low-interest rate environment, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
WOLTERS KLUWER
Dutch business information and publishing company Wolters
Kluwer reported slightly better-than-expected results, as growth
in North America and Asia Pacific offset weakness in Europe.
PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN
PSA Peugeot Citroen said on Wednesday it would consider
paying a dividend for 2016 after reaching its medium-term
targets ahead of schedule, helped by cost cuts, price increases
and a recovery in European demand.
ZURICH INSURANCE
The company is exploring a sale of its Hong Kong and
Singapore operations as it reviews its non-core businesses
outside Europe, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
IBERDROLA
Spain's Iberdrola said 2015 net profit rose 4 percent in
2015 from a year earlier to 2.42 billion euros, slightly missing
a Reuters forecast of 2.46 billion euros.
COMMERZBANK
The lender plans to scrap performance-based bonuses for its
staff for 2015 because profitability has not improved enough to
justify a payment, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing an
internal memo it obtained.
VOLKSWAGEN
Three class action suits filed in San Francisco over
Volkswagen's emissions rigging seek to hold high-ranking current
and former managers of the carmaker personally liable, German
daily Bild reported on Wednesday.
Separately, German luxury automaker Audi on Tuesday topped
the annual ranking of new vehicles by influential U.S. magazine
Consumer Reports despite the brand's emissions-cheating scandal
while quality problems hurt Tesla Motors Inc's Model S
luxury car.
DAIMLER
Russia's Standard Agency said it sent a request for
information to Mercedes in Russia over diesel emissions.
BHP BILLITON
Brazilian police in the state of Minas Gerais on Tuesday
accused six Samarco executives and one contractor of murder in
connection with the deaths of 19 people caused by a burst
tailings dam at a mine in November. Samarco is a joint venture
between BHP Billiton and Brazil's Vale.
BT
BT said it would increase investment in superfast
broadband, including more fibre to the home, if regulator Ofcom
decides against forcing a break-up of the company.
FRESENIUS
Fresenius said on Wednesday it aimed to increase 2016 net
income by 8 to 12 percent, adjusted for currency swings and
one-off items, driven by growth at its German hospital chain,
kidney dialysis operations and its hospital development
business.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
The dialysis group hiked its 2015 dividend by 3 percent to
0.80 euros per share and affirmed its 2016 guidance for 15-20
percent net income growth.
UTILITIES
The German government could ask its utilities to make an
additional payment of 6-18 billion euros in order to avoid
long-term liability for the storage of nuclear waste from
decommissioned plants, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE, LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE
Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange are making a
third attempt at a merger that would create a European trading
powerhouse that could better compete against U.S. rivals
encroaching on their turf.
MORPHOSYS, SARTORIUS
Sartorius is to join the STOXX Europe 600 index as
of March 21, replacing Morphosys.
ROCKET INTERNET
The company is to sell online furniture retailer FabFurnish
to Future Group, the Economic Times reported.
STATOIL
Norwegian oil producer Statoil sees the crude price downturn
as a chance to slash costs and become more efficient, with a
senior executive calling it a "great opportunity" to improve
operations.
WIENERBERGER AG
Austrian building materials group Wienerberger AG
on Wednesday posted its first full-year net profit in four
years, helped by solid demand for
single- and two-family houses in Britain and the Netherlands.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)