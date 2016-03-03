European Factors to Watch-Shares seen flat to slightly up

MILAN, March 3 Financial spreadbetter IG expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 1 points lower, or 0.02 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 21 points higher, or 0.21 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 3
points higher, or 0.07 percent.
> Asia shares scale 2-month peak, commodities on the mend
> Wall St rises late, led by energy and bank shares
> Nikkei rises to 3-1/2 week high on heartier risk appetite
> U.S. bond yields climb on subsiding concerns about growth
> Dollar gains with Friday's US jobs data in focus
> Gold slips as risk appetite back in vogue, ETF inflows support
> London copper hits fresh three-month high as risk appetite holds
> Oil prices edge up as confidence rises that market has bottomed
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni)