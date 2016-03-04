European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, March 4 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Friday, with gains on Asian and U.S. markets expected to allow European equities
to regain their rising momentum.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 31
points, or 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were also seen up by 0.5 percent, with the DAX seen opening 44 points while the
CAC was seen rising by 21 points.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent on
Thursday, although the index has risen for five of the last six sessions.
After a turbulent start to the year due to worries about global growth and
the health the banking sector, European stock markets have had a recent rally as
oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated.
Many traders will be focusing on U.S. employment data due at 1330 GMT.
U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in February, in a sign of labor
market strength that could further ease fears the economy is heading into
recession and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this
year.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)