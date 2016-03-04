European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

LONDON, March 4 European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, with gains on Asian and U.S. markets expected to allow European equities to regain their rising momentum.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 31 points, or 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were also seen up by 0.5 percent, with the DAX seen opening 44 points while the CAC was seen rising by 21 points.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent on Thursday, although the index has risen for five of the last six sessions.

After a turbulent start to the year due to worries about global growth and the health the banking sector, European stock markets have had a recent rally as oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated.

Many traders will be focusing on U.S. employment data due at 1330 GMT.

