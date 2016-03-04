European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

(Adds company news items)
LONDON, March 4 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Friday, with gains on Asian and U.S. markets expected to allow European equities
to regain their rising momentum.
Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 31
points, or 0.5 percent higher. Germany's DAX and France's CAC
were also seen up by 0.5 percent, with the DAX seen opening 44 points while the
CAC was seen rising by 21 points.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent on
Thursday, although the index has risen for five of the last six sessions.
After a turbulent start to the year due to worries about global growth and
the health the banking sector, European stock markets have had a recent rally as
oil prices recovered and fears over a U.S. economic slowdown abated.
Many traders will be focusing on U.S. employment data due at 1330 GMT.
U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in February, in a sign of labor
market strength that could further ease fears the economy is heading into
recession and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates this
year.
COMPANY NEWS:
AIRBUS :
Airbus is seeking airline support for a new 400-seat jetliner
provisionally dubbed the A350-8000 as competition escalates with Boeing BA.N
over the world's largest two-engined jets, airline and aviation industry sources
said.
BMW :
After a century building what it calls the "ultimate driving machine", BMW
is preparing for a world in which its customers will be mere passengers, and the
cars will do the driving themselves.
Days before BMW's 100th birthday, its board member for research and
development described plans for a completely overhauled company, where half the
R&D staff will be computer programmers, competing with the likes of Google
parent Alphabet to build the brains for self-driving cars.
K+S /PROSIEBEN :
German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse on Thursday said
the composition of its blue-chip DAX index would change, with shares of
broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 replacing those of potash maker K+S AG
.
MONCLER :
Moncler saw a revenue rise of 19 percent at constant exchange
rates last year but sales growth slowed in the last few months due to an
unusually mild winter in the United States and a drop in tourist flows that
affected spending.
SANOFI :
French drugmaker Sanofi has slammed its foot on the gas since
announcing the launch of Zika vaccine programme a month ago. Nicholas Jackson,
who heads up the effort, said on Thursday he had now assembled a team of more
than 80 in-house experts who would start preclinical tests of a potential
vaccine in animals this spring.
TELECOM ITALIA :
Shares in Telecom Italia rose as much as 6.5 percent on Thursday
as speculation mounted that CEO Marco Patuano's job could be at risk due to
growing pressure from top investor Vivendi ahead of a board meeting in
two weeks.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)