European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher in thin volumes

LONDON May 30 European shares headed for a
higher open on Monday, with some investors betting that the
euro's relative weakness against the U.S. dollar would
underpin the region's exporters.
The euro touched a 2-1/2 month low after comments by U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen late on Friday enhanced the
prospects of a near-term U.S. interest rate hike.
Yellen said the Fed should raise interest rates "in the
coming months" if the economy picks up as expected and jobs
continue to be generated, bolstering the case for a rate
increase in June or July.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC were 0.2 to 0.7 percent
higher by 0638 GMT.
Trading volumes are expected to be thin as the London and
New York markets are closed for a public holiday.
COMPANY NEWS
BPOST, POSTNL,
Belgian mail operator Bpost has discussed a
possible takeover of Dutch peer PostNL, but the two
companies have failed to agree terms. The companies said in
almost identical brief statements on Sunday they had discussed a
friendly public offer by Bpost for all shares of PostNL.
AIRBUS
Airbus Helicopters has acted to allay concerns over the
safety of its Super Puma aircraft after Norwegian investigators
declined to rule out a repetition of past gearbox problems being
the cause of a crash that killed 11 oil workers and two pilots.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders told newspaper Bild am
Sonntag lack of quality at the turboprop engine consortium for
the A400M was one of the main reasons for delays in making the
military transport planes.
BOUYGUES
The French conglomerate says its construction division won a
100 million-euro contract in Singapore to build two
condominiums, with a delivery scheduled in the first-half of
2019.
VEOLIA
The French water and waste group aims to double revenues in
China by the end of 2018, Chief Executive Officer Antoine Frérot
told Les Echos in an interview. Veolia sees revenues in the
country grow by 500 million euros by 2018, from a total of 600
million euros in 2015, Frerot said.
STRIKES IN FRANCE
France's fuel supply crisis is not yet over, the transport
minister warned on Saturday, while Prime Minister Manuel Valls
was quoted as saying he was ready to ride out protests at ports
and fuel depots by strikers opposed to labour reform plans.
The French government will stand by its labour reform plans,
it said on Sunday, while resuming talks with unions in an effort
to end widespread protests before the country hosts the Euro
2016 soccer tournament next month.
Managers have taken over operations and reopened pipes at
the CIM oil port terminal in Le Havre, northern France, after
union members decided to extend their strike on Friday, a CGT
union official said.
DAIMLER, DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
German government plans to award the Daimler/Deutsche
Telekom Toll Collect consortium an extended 500 million euro
contract for collecting fees from trucks as it widens the scheme
to two-lane federal highways, weekly Der Spiegel reported,
citing internal finance ministry documents.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Activist hedge fund TCI backs plans for a merger of Deutsche
Boerse and the London Stock Exchange, fund founder Chris
Hohn told German magazine Der Spiegel, 11 years after winning a
high-profile campaign to prevent a deal.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa said on Saturday it would temporarily suspend
flights to Venezuela as of next month due to economic
difficulties in the South American nation and problems
converting local currency into dollars.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen expects electric vehicles to have a 25 percent
share of the key car markets European Union, China and United
States by 2025 and a 30 percent market share by 2030, trade
publication Automobilwoche reported, citing internal estimates
commissioned by CEO Matthias Mueller.
Separately, truck maker MAN's Chief Executive Joachim Dress
was quoted by Handelsblatt as saying that first-quarter results
improved significantly and that he expects noticeably improved
results for the full year.
DMG MORI AG
The executive board of German machine tool maker DMG Mori AG
agreed on Friday to compensation of 37.35 euros ($41.51) per
share for its remaining, roughly 24 percent minority
shareholders, paving the way for full ownership by Japanese DMG
Mori Co.
VTG
The company expects that it regained some ground in the
second quarter after one-offs, such as halts to customers'
production, weighed on its earnings in the first quarter, its
finance chief Kai Kleeberg told Boersen-Zeitung at the weekend.
SWISSCOM
The Swiss telecommunication company's chairman told Swiss
newspaper Tages-Anzeiger in an interview published on Saturday
that he blamed the company's 8 percent share decline since April
on uncertainty over an voter referendum on June 5 that takes aim
at profit and salaries at companies like his that provide basic
public services.
RICHEMONT
China's efforts to lift local consumption, spur domestic
tourism and keep within its borders citizens that splurge in
Milan or Seoul have spawned a duty-free paradise on the southern
island of Hainan that it hopes will satisfy a lust for luxury.
Swiss companies including Richemont sell their wares in
part via airport shops.
Italy's la Repubblica Affari&Finanza says in an unsourced
report that Richemont's offer for Buccellati values the Italian
jewellery house at 200 million euros ($222 million)
SWISS LIFE
The Swiss life insurer spent an estimated 230 million Swiss
francs ($231 million) on its eighth property in Zurich's luxury
shopping mile Bahnhofstrasse, the newspaper NZZ am Sonntag
reported, without giving a source. For more click
CELLNEX
Cellnex said on Monday it agreed to acquire 261 mobile
telephone towers in Holland for 109 million euros.
IBERDROLA
Spanish utility Iberdrola plans to nearly double its
electricity generation capacity in Mexico to almost 10,000
megawatts by 2020, taking advantage of its new plants and the
country's energy overhaul, a company executive said Friday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)