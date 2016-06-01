European Factors to Watch-Shares seen steady after strong month

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 1 European stocks were seen opening flat to lower on Wednesday, set to start June in a muted fashion after posting a third straight month of gains.

Futures on the Euro STOXX 50 and the French CAC were flat in percentage terms, while futures on the the German DAX and the FTSE 100 were down 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively.

European shares fell on Tuesday, though top pan-European indexes made their third consecutive month of gains in May, and had their best month since last November.

Asian stocks were on a weak footing on Wednesday as a slip in crude oil prices dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets, while a fall in energy-related shares also stalled the advance of U.S. stocks.

UK property stocks could be in focus. British monthly house price growth remained slow in May after the government added a tax surcharge on the purchase of properties for rental and second homes in April, according to a survey from mortgage lender Nationwide on Wednesday.

In France, new car registrations rose 22 percent last month, according to figures from the CCFA autos association. Renault group sales rose 34 percent, while PSA group sales rose 26 percent.

COMPANY NEWS

AB INBEV, SABMILLER

World's largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev gained conditional approval on Tuesday for its $100 billion-plus acquisition of SABMiller from South African anti-trust regulators, bringing the deal closer to fruition.

HSBC

HSBC has begun cutting senior posts in its investment banking division in a cull that could lead to dozens of staff worldwide losing their jobs, according to sources with direct knowledge of the cuts.

OLD MUTUAL

Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual on Tuesday proposed a maximum pay-out for chief executive Bruce Hemphill of 1,000 percent of his 2016 base salary in the firm's managed separation incentive plan.

AHOLD

The Dutch operator of supermarkets in the United States and Netherlands, reported on Wednesday first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, with underlying operating profits of 449 million euros ($499 million).

AIRBUS

Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in Europe's largest aerospace company, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The lender scrutinizes high returns from any of its businesses to avoid the conduct issues that led to a series of scandals which contributed to a record 2015 loss, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

E.ON

E.ON's two new companies will face a setback of a couple of hundreds of million euros due to the volatility of energy prices, the company's chief executive told Handelsblatt.

SIEMENS, NORDEX

Chancellor Angela Merkel hammered out the framework for a deal with state premiers on Wednesday on reforms to Germany's renewable energy law aimed at curbing the costs and controlling the speed of the future roll-out of green power sources.

THYSSENKRUPP

The company said on Wednesday that acquisition of a minority stake in Thyssenkrupp CSA has been completed.

HALFORDS

Halfords Group Plc said its full-year pre-tax profit before non-recurring items rose marginally, helped by strength in its motoring business.

