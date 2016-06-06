European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at the open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 6 European stocks were seen opening higher on Monday, tracking gains on Asian markets while firmer oil and metals prices could also support equity markets.

Financial spreadbetters at IG expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 32 points, or 0.5 percent higher, while Germany's DAX was seen up by 11 points, 0.1 percent higher. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares rise, dollar nurses losses after jobs shock > US STOCKS-Weak jobs report weighs on Wall St, bank shares > Nikkei stumbles to near 1-month low after U.S. data disappoints > TREASURIES-U.S. debt yields stumble on weak jobs data > FOREX-Dollar bulls bruised by payrolls blow, Yellen in focus > PRECIOUS-Gold hits two-week high as chances of early Fed rate hike dim > METALS-London copper hits four-week high as dollar stumbles > Stumbling dollar, Nigeria sabotage push Brent to $50/bbl

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)