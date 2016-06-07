European Factors to Watch-Shares head for steady open

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets for site in development. See the bottom of the report)

LONDON, June 7 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open around 6 points lower, or down 0.10 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 15 points, or up 0.15 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat, on Tuesday.

European stocks edged up on Monday, helped by gains in major mining and oil company shares following weakness in the dollar prompted by Friday's weak U.S. jobs data. The pan-European STOXX 600 and the FTSEurofirst 300 equity indexes rose 0.3 and 0.4 percent respectively.

In the United States, the S&P 500 index closed at a 7-month high as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen painted a mostly upbeat picture of the economy but gave little sense of when a rate hike may be coming.

Yellen's remarks, which were likely her last public comments before a policy meeting next week, followed Friday's dismal monthly jobs report, which raised concerns over the ability of the economy to absorb a rate hike as early as June. Yellen called the jobs report "disappointing," but said "one should not attach too much significance to a single report."

Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)