European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall

LONDON, June 8 European equity futures fell on Wednesday, with
markets impacted by mixed Chinese economic data, while the World Bank also cut
its economic growth forecast.
Futures on the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were all down by between 0.1-0.3 percent.
Chinese dollar-denominated exports fell 4.1 percent in May from a year
earlier, compared with an expected drop of 3.6 percent, and this weighed on the
minds of some investors, although imports fell less than forecast and China's
central bank still saw economic growth of 6.8 percent this year.
The World Bank also slashed its 2016 global growth forecast to 2.4 percent
from the 2.9 percent estimated in January due to stubbornly low commodity
prices, sluggish demand in advanced economies, weak trade and diminishing
capital flows.
COMPANY NEWS:
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO/BENTOEL:
Indonesian cigarette maker PT Bentoel Internasional Investama Tbk
is set to raise nearly 14 trillion rupiah ($1.1 billion) after pricing its
planned rights issue at 480 rupiah per share.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE:
German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said it will
change the rules for assigning companies to indexes below the country's
blue-chip index DAX to boost transparency.
FRENCH FLOODS/INSURERS:
French insurance industry association AFA said on Tuesday that the cost of
floods that devastated several parts of the country during the past week
following torrential rains could range between 900 million euros and 1.4 billion
euros ($1.02 billion-1.59 billion).
FRENCH STRIKES/TOTAL:
Strikes at five French refineries will continue until Friday and the start
of the Euro 2016 football tournament hosted by France, to maintain pressure on
the government over a contested labour reform, a CGT union official said.
FRENCH TELECOMS/ORANGE:
Orange Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday
that he didn't see an opportunity for a consolidation of the French telecoms
market in the short term after the failure of the talks with Bouygues Telecom
.
RWE:
Power utility RWE and Gazprom Export, a unit of Russia's top natural gas
producer Gazprom, have reached agreement on the terms for a long-term
gas supply contract, both sides said on Tuesday.
SAINSBURY:
Sainsbury's, Britain's second biggest supermarket, on Wednesday
reported a drop in quarterly underlying sales and cautioned that market
conditions remained challenging.
TOMTOM/VOLVO:
TomTom, the Dutch navigation company, said it had won a contract
to provide Sweden's Volvo with real-time maps and traffic data for its cars.
WILLIAM DEMANT:
Hearing aid maker William Demant is looking for more retail
acquisitions to increase control over the sale of its products and fight
competition from discount chains such as Costco.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)