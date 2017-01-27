INVESTMENT FOCUS-Chipper mood on European earnings warrants caution

* Results season kicks into high gear over next weeks
* Banks, tech showing strongest forecasts, Insurers,
utilities weak
* Much of the outlook hinges on Trump agenda
By Atul Prakash and Vikram Subhedar
LONDON, Jan 27 The mood among analysts on the
outlook for European earnings is the brightest in 6 years,
although a combination of higher valuations and optimistic
projections leaves the bar for disappointment in the imminent
results season fairly low.
Lofty expectations at the start of the calendar year are not
new. In every year since 2010, forecasts have called for
double-digit earnings growth in Europe only for actual annual
results to significantly underwhelm.
Meanwhile, a global rally in stock markets, stoked by hopes
of better economic growth, the return of inflation in Western
countries and seemingly unperturbed by a swathe of political
risks in Europe and the United States, has lifted valuations
back to or above long-term averages.
European shares are up nearly 11 percent since
their early November lows following Donald Trump's win in the
U.S. presidential election with the banks, commodity-related
sectors and industrials leading the charge as investors switched
out of defensive, dividend-paying sectors and into stocks
closely geared to the economic cycle.
Earnings are forecast to grow roughly 14 percent in Europe
this year and companies are seeing more analyst upgrades than
downgrades for the first time since 2010, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
While fundamental factors such as improving global growth
forecasts, higher commodity prices and steeper bond yield curves
have underpinned improving earnings, concerns are creeping in on
whether the better economic backdrop is already baked into
higher stock prices.
Valuations for European shares are back to roughly 15 times
forward earnings, bang in line with long-term averages.
"Investors should be cautious about these headline earnings
numbers for 2017," said Alex Dryden, global market strategist at
JPMorgan Asset Management.
"Analyst forecasts typically start the year at an overly
optimistic level before falling sharply over the course of the
year," said Dryden.
A strong run-up in share prices ahead of earnings makes it
that much harder for relatively good results to spur further
buying.
UBS results on Friday were a case in point. The Swiss bank
reported better-than-expected results though shares fell more
than 3 percent. They had risen more than 20 percent in the three
months prior.
In terms of growth, European banks remain the sector seeing
the strongest forecasts. Earnings for the sector are seen
growing more than 20 percent over the next 12 months, followed
by the technology sector at 15 percent. Insurers and utilities
are seeing the softest earnings growth of just under 4 percent.
A healthy earnings season in the United States, where fourth
quarter earnings are on track for their biggest increase in two
years, has also bolstered the outlook for Europe Inc.
Some factors such as higher commodity prices and a steeper
yield curve which have benefited U.S. firms are likely to spill
over into Europe too.
Commodities and financials have a higher weighting in
European indexes relative to the U.S., suggesting their impact
is even more pronounced, JP Morgan Asset Management's Dryden
said.
One worry among investors, however, is that much of the
improvement in outlook hinges on Donald Trump's sweeping agenda
of tax cuts, infrastructure spending and a healthcare revamp.
"Worldwide, a lot of Trump optimism is discounted in stocks.
This makes them vulnerable to growth disappointments," said
Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis in
Brussels.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Toby Chopra)