European stocks lifted by stronger banking and telecom shares

* Telecom Italia up on sector consolidation prospects
* Ct Agricole rises on cost-cutting plans
* VW falls as company faces U.S. subpoena
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 9 European shares rose on
Wednesday as firmer banking, telecom and consumer goods stocks
propped up the region's equity markets, in spite of lingering
signs of global economic weakness.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which fell
0.9 percent on Tuesday to around its lowest level in a week,
rose 0.6 percent, as did the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index.
The FTSEurofirst remains down by around 7 percent since the
start of 2016, with stock markets having been hit by signs of a
slowdown in China, the world's second-biggest economy, and
evidence of weak economic activity in the euro zone.
However, Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam
said expectations of more monetary stimulus measures from the
European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday were keeping stock
markets afloat.
The ECB is expected to make a 10 basis-point cut to push its
deposit rate, taking it deeper into negative territory, while
some type of adjustment of the bank's 1.5 trillion euro asset
purchase programme is also seen as a near certainty.
"The market has rallied into the ECB meeting tomorrow," said
Van Dam.
Telecom Italia was one of the best-performing stocks in
Europe, rising around 4 percent after comments by Italian and
French leaders that they wanted to create major companies that
can compete in Europe.
Credit Agricole rose 1.5 percent after the bank
pledged to boost cost savings by 2019, while Heineken
also gained 1.3 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the drinks
group to "buy" from "neutral".
However, Volkswagen shares fell as the German
carmaker faced a subpoena from the U.S. Justice Department
related to its diesel emissions probe, while Russia also said it
would recall some VW models.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)