European shares steady before ECB, but DAX underperforms

LONDON, March 10 European shares were steady on Thursday before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later which is expected to unveil more stimulus measures.

The European Central Bank is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating ultra-low inflation.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was flat, although Germany's DAX fell 0.4 percent.

Germany's K+S fell 3.8 percent after it warned of a significant drop in operating profit this year.

Lagardere shares also slumped after results from the media group underwhelmed investors.