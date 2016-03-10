Gains in insurers keep European stocks steady before ECB

* Aviva, Hannover Re among top gainers after results
* Lagardere slumps
* Expectations of more easing from ECB later
LONDON, March 10 European shares were steady on
Thursday, helped by gains in insurers such as Aviva and
Hannover Re, while expectations of more stimulus
measures from the European Central Bank also supported equities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index both rose
by 0.1 percent.
The ECB is set to unveil its second stimulus cocktail in
three months on Thursday, spurred by fears that low energy costs
are feeding into wages and prices, potentially perpetuating
ultra-low inflation.
The euro zone's central bank is widely expected to cut its
deposit rate deeper into negative territory and adjust its 1.5
trillion euro asset-buying scheme, hoping to boost prices after
inflation dipped back into negative territory last month.
Prospects of more action from the ECB put the euro
under pressure on currency markets, and this in turn helped
European stocks, since a weaker euro makes European companies'
exports more affordable overseas.
"The weak euro is positive for equities," said Hantec
Markets' analyst Richard Perry.
British insurer Aviva rose 5 percent after posting higher
profits and dividends, while reinsurer Hannover Re also climbed
after it increased its total dividend and its net profit
surpassed the billion-euro mark for the first time.
However, Lagardere shares slumped after results
from the media group underwhelmed investors, while fertiliser
group K+S also fell 4.9 percent after it warned of a
significant drop in operating profit this year.
