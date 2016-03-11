European shares rebound as miners and banks rally

* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 2 percent
* Euro zone banks advance for second day
* Mining, energy stocks track commods prices
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 11 European shares bounced back on
Friday, with a recovery in metal and oil prices boosting
commodities stocks and the ECB's bank funding plan continuing to
support lenders in the euro zone periphery for a second day.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2
percent by 0910 GMT after falling 1.8 percent in the previous
session. However, the index stayed on track for a weekly decline
after gaining in the previous three straight weeks.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX Banks index was up 4.8
percent after surging 8.5 percent on Thursday when the European
Central Bank cut rates and said it would start buying corporate
debt and even pay banks for lending to companies in the ailing
euro area in a bid to kickstart growth.
Lenders like Banco Popular and Bankia of Spain
and Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
jumped 4.3 to 9.1 percent.
"While markets had a tantrum after (ECB President Mario)
Draghi's comment about not seeing rates going further into
negative territory, we still see yesterday's announcement as net
positive," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo markets
said.
"The overnight recovery in market sentiment suggests markets
may be coming round to a similar view, the ugly indigestion
finally subsiding."
Commodities-related stocks were also in demand after prices
of metals and crude oil rose.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index gained 2
percent after prices of major industrial metals rose sharply.
Glencore, Anglo American and Rio Tinto
rose 2 to 3 percent.
However, analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said they were
turning more cautious on the mining sector after a recent relief
rally.
"The sector has outperformed by 17 percent from early
February lows, when our 12-month valuation metrics displayed an
average upside of c.30 percent for the miners," they said.
"In this environment where visibility is low, we would
advocate taking a more defensive approach as most metal markets
remain unbalanced and therefore even more exposed to macro data
volatility," Exane analysts said in a note.
The European oil and gas index also advanced 1.7
percent, tracking higher crude oil prices.
