Banks and miners help European shares to bounce back

By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 11 European shares bounced back on
Friday, with a recovery in metal and oil prices boosting
commodities stocks and the ECB's bank funding plan supporting
lenders in the euro zone periphery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.5
percent to 1,344.48 points by 1052 GMT, after falling 1.8
percent in the previous session, with European mining and energy
share index advancing more than 2 percent.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX Banks index was up nearly
6 percent after choppy moves on Thursday when the European
Central Bank cut rates and said it would start buying corporate
debt and even pay banks for lending to companies in the ailing
euro area in a bid to kickstart growth.
Lenders like Banco Popular and Bankia of Spain
and Italy's UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo
jumped 6.8 to 9.8 percent.
The broader European stock market fell in the previous
session after ECB President Mario Draghi said more rate cuts
were unlikely, but bank shares outperformed on plans for a new
round of cheap funding.
"While markets had a tantrum after Draghi's comment about
not seeing rates going further into negative territory, we still
see yesterday's announcement as net positive," Mike van Dulken,
head of research at Accendo markets said.
"The overnight recovery in market sentiment suggests markets
may be coming round to a similar view, the ugly indigestion
finally subsiding."
Commodities-related stocks were also in demand after prices
of metals and crude oil rose. The European oil and gas index
advanced 2.2 percent as oil prices gained more than 2
percent.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index also
climbed 2.2 percent higher after prices of major industrial
metals rose sharply. Glencore, Anglo American
and Rio Tinto all gained more than 2 percent.
However, analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said they were
turning more cautious on the mining sector after a recent relief
rally.
"The sector has outperformed by 17 percent from early
February lows, when our 12-month valuation metrics displayed an
average upside of c.30 percent for the miners," they said.
"In this environment where visibility is low, we would
advocate taking a more defensive approach as most metal markets
remain unbalanced and therefore even more exposed to macro data
volatility," Exane analysts said in a note.
