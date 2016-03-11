Banks top gainers as European shares bounce back

* FTSEurofirst 300 index gains 2.4 percent
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 11 European shares bounced back on
Friday, with a recovery in metal and oil prices boosting
commodities stocks and the European Central Bank's new cheap
funding plan supporting lenders in the euro zone periphery.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 2.4
percent to 1,342.42 points by 1527 GMT, after falling 1.8
percent in the previous session.
The banking stocks index was up 4.1 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, after choppy moves on Thursday when the ECB cut
rates and said it would start buying corporate debt and even pay
banks that lent to companies in an attempt to kickstart growth.
Lenders like Banco Popular and Bankia of
Spain and Italy's UniCredit and Intesa
Sanpaolo jumped 7 to 11 percent.
The broader European stock market fell in the previous
session and the euro rose after ECB President Mario Draghi said
more rate cuts were unlikely, but bank shares outperformed on
plans for a new round of cheap funding.
"While markets had a tantrum after Draghi's comment about
not seeing rates going further into negative territory, we still
see yesterday's announcement as net positive," Mike van Dulken,
head of research at Accendo markets said.
"The overnight recovery in market sentiment suggests markets
may be coming round to a similar view, the ugly indigestion
finally subsiding."
Citi advised clients to buy European bank stocks
saying they were relatively immune to the euro strength and
looked a lot cheaper, and to short industrials because
of their foreign exchange sensitivity, rich valuations and poor
earnings trends. The industrials index was up 2.8 percent.
Commodities-related stocks were also in demand after prices
of metals and crude oil rose. The European oil and gas index
advanced 2.6 percent as oil prices rose than 2 percent.
Miners climbed 2.8 percent after prices of major
industrial metals rose sharply. Glencore, Anglo
American and Rio Tinto all rose over 2 percent.
However, Exane BNP Paribas said it was turning more cautious
on the mining sector after a recent relief rally.
"The sector has outperformed by 17 percent from early
February lows, when our 12-month valuation metrics displayed an
average upside of about 30 percent for the miners," it said.
"In this environment where visibility is low, we would
advocate taking a more defensive approach as most metal markets
remain unbalanced and therefore even more exposed to macro data
volatility," the broker added.
