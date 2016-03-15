European shares hit by weaker commodity stocks and gloomy BOJ view

LONDON, March 15 European shares fell in early
trading on Tuesday, mirroring weaker commodity prices and losses
in Asia where stocks slipped after the Bank of Japan held policy
steady and offered a bleaker view of the country's economy.
Six weeks after the radical shift to negative rates, the BOJ
dropped references to take rates further negative, and widened
an exemption to include $90 billion in short-term funds dubbed
money-reserve funds (MRFs).
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 3
percent, the top sectoral decliner, after copper prices dropped
as the dollar maintained its strength ahead of a slew of central
bank meetings this week. The European oil and gas index
was also down 1.2 percent as crude oil prices slipped.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore and Rio
Tinto fell 4.0 to 5.9 percent, putting pressure on the
pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.9
percent at 1,343.91 points by 0820 GMT.
Bucking the trend, French telecoms operator SFR
rose 2.8 percent after saying its core operating profit grew 20
percent to 3.86 billion euros ($4.29 billion) in 2015 as cost
cuts offset declining mobile subscribers.
Investors will keep a close eye on other central bank
meetings, with the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting
finishing on Wednesday and meetings of the Bank of England and
the Swiss National Bank scheduled on Thursday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)