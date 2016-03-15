European shares led lower by commodity stocks, gloomy BOJ view

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index retreats
* Miners among top decliners as metals slip
* Galenica shares slump after results
(Updates prices)
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 15 European shares retreated on
Tuesday, mirroring weaker commodity prices and losses in Asia
where stocks slipped after the Bank of Japan held policy steady
and presented a bleaker view of the country's economy.
Six weeks after the shift to negative rates, the BOJ dropped
references to taking rates down further and widened an exemption
to include $90 billion in short-term funds known as
money-reserve funds.
"The BOJ is running out of monetary policy firepower, so it
was not a surprise to see that there is no change to the policy
this week," said Lorne Baring, managing director at B Capital
Wealth Management.
"Also, China's industrial output figures at the weekend
showed contraction yet again and underscore the weakness in
demand from the world's second largest economy. There is still a
soft demand coupled with an excess supply story in the
commodities spectrum."
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 4.4
percent, the top sectoral decliner, as copper prices dropped.
The European oil and gas index was also down 1.9 percent
as crude oil prices slipped.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore, Rio Tinto
and Antofagasta fell 4.2 to 10.4 percent,
pressuring the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index,
which was down 1 percent at 1,343.53 points by 1142 GMT.
Investors will keep a close eye on the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting finishing on Wednesday and on
meetings of the Bank of England and the Swiss National Bank
scheduled on Thursday.
Galenica shares slumped 10.7 percent after the
healthcare company announced its results and confirmed that the
division of the group into two independent listed companies was
planned for the fourth quarter of this year. Traders said its
shares fell as the company's outlook was vague and
disappointing.
Bucking the trend, French telecoms operator SFR
rose 2 percent after saying its core operating profit grew 20
percent to 3.86 billion euros in 2015 as cost cuts offset
declining mobile subscribers.
Among mid-cap companies, British online grocery Ocado
rose 2.9 percent after reporting higher sales growth in
its first quarter.
Today's European research round-up
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)