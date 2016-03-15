European shares led lower by commodity stocks, gloomy BoJ view

* Pan-European index down more than 1 percent
* Miners top decliners as metals slip
* Galenica shares slump after results
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 15 European shares retreated
on Tuesday, led lower by commodity stocks, after the Bank of
Japan left policy unchanged but presented a bleaker view of the
country's economy.
Weak U.S. retail sales data also raised concern about growth
prospects for the world's largest economy, just before the
Federal Reserve's policy statement on Wednesday, which will be
closely monitored for clues to future interest rate moves.
"The market is wary of potentially hawkish remarks that
would suggest a June rate rise is firmly back on the table,"
said Gain Capital Fawad Razaqzada. "But in the event that the
Fed sounds more dovish than expected, stocks are likely to stage
a relief rally."
Earlier on Tuesday, the Bank of Japan said it would maintain
its asset-buying programme at existing levels but offered a
bleaker view of the economy, suggesting it may roll out more
stimulus to reach an elusive inflation target.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index fell 5.2
percent, the top sectoral decliner, as copper prices dropped.
The European oil and gas index was also down 1.9 percent
as crude oil prices slipped.
Shares in BHP Billiton, Glencore, Rio Tinto
and Antofagasta fell 4.2 to 6.7 percent,
putting pressure on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
, which was down 1.1 percent at 1,341.5 points by 1512
GMT.
Galenica shares slumped 13 percent after the
healthcare company announced its results and confirmed the group
planned to divide itself into two independent listed companies
in the fourth quarter of this year.
Traders said its shares fell as the company's outlook was
vague and disappointing.
Bucking the trend, French telecoms operator SFR
rose 1.6 percent. The company reported its core operating profit
rose 20 percent to 3.86 billion euros in 2015 as cost cuts
offset declining mobile subscribers.
