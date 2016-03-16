European stocks lifted by rise in shares of oil firms

* Brenntag rises after forecasting more growth
* Firmer oil prices lift shares of energy companies
* Bilfinger slumps after scrapping dividend
LONDON, March 16 European stocks gained ground
on Wednesday, as a rise in the shares of energy companies
propped up the region's markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.3
percent while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
progressed by 0.5 percent.
Shares in oil companies such as BP and Total
advanced as oil prices climbed, while Tullow Oil
got a further boost from a Kenya oil discovery.
Deutsche Boerse shares also rose after more
details of its proposed merger with the London Stock Exchange
were announced.
Chemicals distributor Brenntag surged 6.7 percent
after the company forecast more growth in 2016, although
engineering services group Bilfinger slumped after
scrapping its dividend.
"Overall sentiment remains positive," said Markus Huber, a
trader at City of London Markets Limited.
Investors were expected to trade relatively cautiously
before the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision
due later in the day, with the Fed expected to hold interest
rates steady.
The U.S. central bank, which hiked rates in December for the
first time in nearly a decade, sounded a cautious note at its
last policy meeting in January, amid a sell-off on financial
markets, weaker oil prices and falling inflation expectations.
The Fed's latest policy statement, due to be released at
1800 GMT along with updated economic projections, will show how
comfortable policymakers are in proceeding with the gradual rate
hike path they embraced late last year.
UBS strategists advocated selling into market rallies in
order to cash in some profits, given the underlying weak
backdrop caused by concerns of a China-led global economic
slowdown.
