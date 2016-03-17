Commodity stocks outperform as European shares rise

UPDATE 1-HKEX proposes new board to list companies with different voting rights
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
LONDON, March 17 European shares rose on Thursday, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's indication that it would reduce the number of interest rate hikes expected for this year buoyed world stock markets.
The shares of top mining and energy companies were among the best performers, as the Fed's latest update weakened the U.S. dollar on currency markets, thereby making commodities less expensive for consumers paying with other currencies.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent. Britain's FTSE climbed 0.7 percent, while Germany's DAX advanced 0.6 percent.
The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow it to tighten policy this year, with fresh projections indicating that policymakers expected two quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number seen in December.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* HKEX considering Nasdaq-style private market to track delisted firms (Adds CEO comments, details of proposals)
PARIS, Jan 19 French spirits group Remy Cointreau said on Thursday that sales growth accelerated in the third quarter, beating market expectations, driven by robust demand in the United States, its top market, and improving sales in China.
PARIS, Jan 19 France's Safran said on Thursday it had launched an agreed cash offer worth 29.47 euros per share for aircraft seats manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace to create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.