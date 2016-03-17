Weaker automobile stocks drag down European equities

* Rise in euro weighs on European stocks
* Mining shares outperform post-Fed
* Vienna Insurance, Immofinanz pull down Austrian market
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 17 European equities fell on
Thursday, led down by exporters as the euro strengthened against
the dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve flagged fewer rate
rises this year than expected.
However, miners surged as a weaker dollar made metals more
affordable to consumers who buy them in non-dollar denominated
currencies, boosting industrial metals such as copper and
aluminium.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.1 percent, a day
after the Fed held rates steady and indicated that while
moderate U.S. economic growth and "strong job gains" would allow
it to raise rates this year, policymakers now expect two
quarter-point hikes by the year's end, half the number foreseen
in December.
The STOXX Europe 600 Automobile and Parts index
slipped 2.5 percent, dragged down by a 2.9 to 3.6 percent fall
in BMW, Daimler, Renault and
Peugeot.
"Stocks are moving lower on the back of the euro's advance.
We're just consolidating some of the gains made over the last
month," said Clairinvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu, pointing
to the FTSEurofirst's gain of about 10 percent over the last
month.
The European Banks index also fell 2.6 percent
following the Fed statement, with KBC, Deutsche Bank
, Unicredit and Commerzbank
falling 3.9 to 5.0 percent.
Lufthansa shares fell 5.6 percent after the
airline reined in its profit expectations, while Immofinanz
slumped 10.5 percent after reporting a
loss.
The dominance of export-oriented companies in Germany's DAX
also weighed on the index which fell 1.7 percent,
underperforming the broader market.
Austria's benchmark ATX fell 1.2 percent, hit by the
slump in Immofinanz shares as well as a 16.7 percent fall in
Vienna Insurance, whose results disappointed
investors.
Bucking the trend, the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
index surged 4.7 percent after the dollar weakness, with
shares in Glencore, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto jumping between 4.9 and 8.2
percent.
Today's European research round-up
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)