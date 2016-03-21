European shares retreat as mining stocks and Casino decline

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon - see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development. See the bottom of the report for more
details)
* Mining stocks fall on back of weaker metals prices
* JP Morgan cuts euro zone equities to "neutral"
* Bayer up on possible Monsanto interest for Bayer unit
LONDON, March 21 European shares fell on Monday,
as a decline in the share prices of major mining stocks and in
French supermarket operator Casino weighed on the
region's stock markets.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index were both
down by 0.2 percent.
Mining and steel stocks such as ArcelorMittal and
Glencore fell as metals prices weakened and shares in
Casino also declined after Standard & Poor's cut its rating on
the company.
A fall in oil prices also weighed on the shares of energy
companies, while Tullow Oil was further impacted
by a downgrade from investment bank Jefferies.
However, Bayer's shares rose 2 percent after
people familiar with the matter told Reuters that Monsanto
, the world's largest seed producer, had approached Bayer
to express interest in its crop science unit, including a
potential acquisition worth more than $30 billion.
Nevertheless, some strategists remained cautious on the
outlook for European stocks.
JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded euro zone equities to
"neutral" from "overweight", citing headwinds on the region's
stock markets from a weakening in the U.S dollar.
"We reiterate our recent downgrade of Japan, and also
downgrade Eurozone, from overweight to neutral. The region is
still a crowded 'long', valuations are uninspiring, Euro is a
headwind and ECB (European Central Bank) action is behind us,"
said JP Morgan strategist Mislav Matejka.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index remains down by around 7 percent
since the start of 2016.
Today's European research round-up
ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
stock market reports with a Live Markets blog on Eikon (see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
for site in development). In a real-time, multimedia format
from 0600 London time through the 1630 closing bell, it will
include the best of our market reporting, Stocks Buzz service,
Eikon graphics, Reuters pictures, eye-catching research and
market zeitgeist. Breaking news and dramatic market moves will
continue to be alerted to all clients and we will continue to
provide a short opening story and comprehensive closing reports.
If you have any thoughts, suggestions or
feedback on this, please email mike.dolan@thomsonreuters.com.
Mike Dolan, Markets Editor EMEA.