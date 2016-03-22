European shares fall after explosions hit Brussels airport

LONDON, March 22 European shares fell in early
trading on Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks leading the
market lower after explosions hit the airport in Brussels.
Explosions tore through the departure hall of Brussels
airport on Tuesday morning, killing one person and injuring
several others, the Belgian news agency Belga said. The agency
said shots were fired and there were shouts in Arabic shortly
before the explosions.
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell
2.2 percent, the top decliner, with shares in easyJet,
Ryanair, Accor, InterContinental Hotels
and IHG down by 2.4-4.6 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.7 percent, while Belgium's benchmark share index was
down 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)