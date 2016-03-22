European shares fall after Brussels explosions

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down sharply
* Travel and leisure stocks lead the market lower
* Partners Group bucks the trend after update
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 22 European shares fell sharply on
Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks leading the market lower
after explosions in Brussels killed several people.
Explosions tore through the departure hall of Brussels
airport, and a separate blast hit a metro station in the capital
shortly afterwards, the Belgian public broadcaster RTBF
said.
"Geopolitical risk, including acts of terrorism which
directly affect trade or movement, remains a significant risk
factor to monitor," said Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management in Geneva.
"In a period where there is suboptimal growth both in Europe
and globally, combined with equity valuations that are no longer
cheap, there exists an environment which is susceptible to
shocks that can act as a trigger for falls in asset prices."
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell
2.4 percent, the top sectoral decliner, with shares in easyJet
, Ryanair, Accor, TUI and IAG
down by 3.1-4.2 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
1.1 percent at 1,324.35 points, while Belgium's benchmark share
index fell nearly 1 percent. Across Europe, Germany's
DAX fell 1.2 percent, while France's CAC
dropped 1.3 percent.
Investors remained focused on unfolding events in Brussels,
although there were some positive data releases.
French private sector activity expanded in March at the
fastest pace in five months as a stronger than expected rebound
in services helped offset weakness in manufacturing, while
growth in Germany's private sector was steady in March, also
helped by a solid upturn in the services industry, separate
surveys showed.
Bucking the trend, Partners Group shares rose 3.7
percent after the global private markets investment management
firm proposed an increased dividend and said its FY revenues
increased by 8 percent despite foreign exchange headwinds.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)