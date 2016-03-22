European shares fall led by travel stocks after Brussels attacks

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.8 pct
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 22 European shares fell on
Tuesday with travel and leisure stocks leading the market lower
after attacks at Brussels airport and in the city's metro system
killed at least 21 people.
A suicide bomber blew himself up at Brussels airport killing
at least 11 people and a further blast tore through a rush-hour
metro train in the capital shortly afterwards, claiming 10
lives, according to public broadcaster VRT.
"Geopolitical risk, including acts of terrorism which
directly affect trade or movement, remains a significant risk
factor to monitor," said Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management in Geneva.
"In a period where there is suboptimal growth both in Europe
and globally, combined with equity valuations that are no longer
cheap, there exists an environment which is susceptible to
shocks that can act as a trigger for falls in asset prices."
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell
2.1 percent, the top sectoral decliner, with shares in easyJet
, Ryanair, Accor, TUI and IAG
down by 1.8 to 4.0 percent.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.8 percent at 1,329.22 points by 1054 GMT, while Belgium's
benchmark share index fell 0.3 percent. Elsewhere in
Europe, Germany's DAX fell 0.4 percent while France's
CAC dropped 0.6 percent.
Investors remained focused on unfolding events in Brussels,
although there were some positive data releases that brought
some relief for the region's growth prospects and helped
European equity markets come off earlier lows.
German business morale rose in March as the retail sector
profited from buoyant consumer sentiment, while euro zone
business activity ended the quarter on a higher
note.
This suggested extra stimulus from the European Central Bank
may already be having a positive effect.
"The just-announced ECB stimulus, while not a game changer
for growth, should neutralise some of the downside risks ... But
today's ugly events in Brussels add further uncertainty to the
outlook," said UniCredit economist Edoardo Campanella.
Bucking the trend, Partners Group shares rose 7
percent after the global private markets investment management
firm proposed an increased dividend and said its FY revenues
increased by 8 percent despite foreign exchange headwinds.
Auto stocks were the top sectoral gainer with a rise
of 0.3 percent,
