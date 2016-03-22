Travel stocks weigh on European shares after Brussels attacks

* Pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index down 0.6 pct
* Travel and leisure stocks lead the market lower
* Partners Group bucks the trend after update
* Renault, Vivendi rise helped by broker upgrades
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, March 22 European shares fell on
Tuesday, with travel and leisure stocks leading the market lower
after the deadly attacks in Brussels.
At least 30 people were killed in attacks on Brussels
airport and a rush-hour metro train in the Belgian capital,
triggering security alerts across Western Europe.
"Geopolitical risk, including acts of terrorism which
directly affect trade or movement, remains a significant risk
factor to monitor," said Lorne Baring, managing director of B
Capital Wealth Management in Geneva.
"In a period where there is suboptimal growth both in Europe
and globally, combined with equity valuations that are no longer
cheap, there exists an environment which is susceptible to
shocks that can act as a trigger for falls in asset prices."
The STOXX Europe 600 Travel and Leisure index fell
2.1 percent, the top sectoral decliner, with shares in Ryanair
, Accor, TUI and IAG all down
by 2.2 to 4.7 percent.
Luxury stocks such as Ferragamo, LVMH
and L'Oreal were also down by between 1.5 percent and
3.6 percent on concerns travel tourism, a key driver for their
sales, could fall in the wake of the attacks.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down
0.6 percent at 1,332.07 points by 1537 GMT, while Belgium's
benchmark share index fell 0.3 percent.
Elsewhere in Europe, Germany's DAX fell 0.3 percent
while France's CAC dropped 0.5 percent.
Investors remained focused on the events in Brussels,
although there were some positive data releases that brought
some relief for the region's growth prospects.
German business morale rose in March as the retail sector
profited from buoyant consumer sentiment, while euro zone
business activity ended the quarter on a higher
note.
This suggested extra stimulus from the European Central Bank
may already be having a positive effect.
"The just-announced ECB stimulus, while not a game changer
for growth, should neutralise some of the downside risks ... But
today's ugly events in Brussels add further uncertainty to the
outlook," said UniCredit economist Edoardo Campanella.
Partners Group shares rose 7 percent after the
investment management firm proposed a higher dividend after
full-year revenues rose 8 percent despite foreign exchange
headwinds.
Among top gainers were car maker Renault and media
group Vivendi, both helped by brokers lifting their
lifting their recommendations.
