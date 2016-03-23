European shares propped up by gains at Credit Suisse

BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas provides operational update
* Advantage provides operational update - Glacier Montney development outperforms 2016 operating & financial targets
LONDON, March 23 European shares rose on Wednesday, stabilising after a pullback in the previous session following deadly attacks in Brussels, with Credit Suisse climbing after announcing more cost cuts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.4 percent, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.6 percent.
Credit Suisse rose 3.2 percent after it announced 800 million Swiss francs ($821 million) in additional cost cuts and plans to shrink its investment bank further as it spurs a restructuring plan aimed at revitalising its earnings.
Technology group Hexagon also rose after Morgan Stanley raised its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "equal weight", but gambling group William Hill slumped 13 percent after warning of lower profits. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)
SEOUL, Jan 19 The South Korean special prosecutor's office said on Thursday it "deeply regrets" a court ruling to deny its request to arrest Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee and said it will continue its investigation into the graft scandal involving President Park Geun-hye.
