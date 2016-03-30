European shares climb, with retailer Metro and miners outperforming

LONDON, March 30 European shares rose on
Wednesday as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for
caution on raising interest rates, boosting equities, while
German retailer Metro surged on demerger plans.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index advanced 1
percent. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1.2 percent, Germany's
DAX gained 0.7 percent while the euro zone's blue-chip
Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.8 percent.
Yellen said on Tuesday that the U.S. central bank should
proceed only cautiously as it looks to raise interest rates,
pushing back on a handful of her colleagues who have suggested
another move may be just around the corner.
Yellen's comments weakened the U.S. dollar on currency
markets, which in turn supported the shares of mining and energy
companies since a weaker dollar makes commodities more
affordable for investors holding other currencies.
Metro AG also jumped 9 percent after the company proposed to
split itself in two, with its wholesale and food business
transferred to a separate entity and the consumer electronics
business remaining part of the existing company.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)