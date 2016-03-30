European shares end higher, with Metro and miners outperforming

* FTSEurofirst 300 ends up 1.3 percent
* Yellen comments lift global equities
* Germany's Metro surges on demerger plans
* Steelmakers rise on consolidation hopes
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, March 30 European shares rose on
Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for
caution in raising U.S. interest rates, while German retailer
Metro surged on demerger plans.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up
1.3 percent. Germany's DAX gained 1.6 percent and the
euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.3
percent.
The FTSEurofirst is still down around 7 percent since the
start of 2016, however, on concerns about a China-led global
economic slowdown.
That threat was one reason Yellen said on Tuesday the Fed
should proceed only cautiously to raise interest rates
.
Yellen's comments showed how efforts by the Fed and European
Central Bank to keep rates low were hitting returns on bonds and
cash, said Hampstead Capital hedge fund manager Lex Van Dam, and
pushing investors towards the better returns from stocks.
"Equity markets remain supported by the global central banks
- the economy might not be in great shape, but with real rates
in negative territory, there are not many other places to find a
return," Van Dam said.
Yellen's comments weakened the U.S. dollar on currency
markets. That in turn supported the shares of mining and
energy companies since a weaker dollar makes commodities
cheaper for investors using other currencies.
Steelmakers rose after Tata Steel said it wanted
to leave the British market, sparking hopes of a European
consolidation. Shares in ThyssenKrupp were up 8.3
percent, ArcelorMittal 3.6 percent and Outokumpu
6.5 percent.
Metro jumped 11.5 percent after it proposed
splitting itself in two, with its wholesale and food business
transferred in one entity and consumer electronics remaining
part of the existing company.
Premier Foods rose 4.4 percent after the British
food maker agreed to hold talks with McCormick & Co. The
U.S. company raised its takeover proposal for a second time.
(Additional reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Gareth
Jones)