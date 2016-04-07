European shares open slightly higher led by healthcare, miners

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
MILAN, April 7 European shares were slightly
higher in early deals on Thursday led by gains in mining and
healthcare stocks, but gains were capped by some stocks such as
Daimler going ex-dividend.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.17
percent by 0722 GMT after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous
session.
Healthcare stocks, up 0.9 percent, were the top
sectoral gainers for a second session after the termination of
the mega Pfizer/Allergan merger deal fuelled talk of other
consolidation activity in the sector.
Miners were also up by 0.7 percent.
Wirecard rose 3 percent after the German payments processor
reported a rise in full-year profits and proposed lifting its
dividend.
German carmaker Daimler fell more than 3 percent.
Among other stocks going ex dividend were Skanska and
Pearson which fell 5.2 percent and 6.3 percent
respectively.
