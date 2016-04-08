European equities rise as oil stocks, Italian banks advance

* FTSEurofirst 300 index up 1.3 percent
* Oil stocks index top sectoral gainer
* Italian banks surge on likely state support
By Atul Prakash and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 8 European equities
rebounded on Friday as Italian banks rallied and energy stocks
advanced, although a pan-European index was headed for its
fourth straight week of losses.
The STOXX Oil and Gas sub-index rose 3.5 percent to
lead gains among sectors, as encouraging economic data from the
United States and Germany helped oil prices to rally. Hopes that
global oversupply could be ending helped as well.
Shares in BP, Total and Eni were
all up by 3 to 4 percent.
Italian banks surged, with UniCredit gaining 8.6
percent, the biggest advance in the FTSEurofirst 300 index
. Plans for a state-backed fund that would buy up bad
loans and plug capital shortfalls at banks should be ready by
Monday, media reported.
Shares in UniCredit, Italy's biggest bank by assets, also
got some support from optimism over a cash call at smaller rival
Popolare Vicenza, which UniCredit is guaranteeing
Italian shares outperformed the broader market, with the
benchmark FTSE MIB index rising 3.7 percent. Shares in
Italian banks BMPS, Banco Popolare and UBI
Banca jumped 8.5 to 10.3 percent.
The Italian government is keen to end concerns about the
health of the banking system, which is burdened by 360 billion
euros of bad loans.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was 1.3 percent higher by 1420
GMT after falling 0.8 percent lower on Thursday, when the index
slipped to a one-month low. It is still down nearly 10 percent
this year and set for another weekly loss.
German shares, up 1.3 percent, were underpinned by
a survey showing the country's exports rose more than expected
in February, a sign that foreign demand was picking up again.
German publisher Axel Springer rose 7.9 percent
to a three-month high after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral".
However, Gjensidige, UPM-Kymmene and
Swisscom fell 3.4 to 6 percent, the worst three
performers in the FTSEurofirst 300 index. The shares were
trading ex-dividend: buyers would not get the latest dividend
payout.
