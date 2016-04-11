European shares fall, led lower by SAP and Nestle

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.8 pct
* SAP falls more than 2 pct
MILAN, April 11 European shares were lower in early deals on Monday, led down by losses in SAP after a disappointing earnings update from the German software maker.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.8 percent by 0717 GMT after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session.
SAP fell more than 2 percent after the company warned that first-quarter results would be weaker than expected, while food company Nestle fell 3 percent as its shares went ex-dividend.
Shares in Daily Mail & General Trust were broadly flat after the Wall Street Journal reported that the parent company of the British Daily Mail newspaper was in talks with several private equity firms about a possible bid for Yahoo Inc .
But the Italian banking sector index was up 0.3 percent, outperforming the broader market on hopes the Italian government will soon thrash out a plan to set up a state-backed fund to buy bad loans and plug capital shortfall.
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.