版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 15:12 BJT

European shares slip as luxury goods stocks fall

LONDON, April 12 European shares slipped on Tuesday, with luxury good stocks among the worst performers after France's LVMH posted first quarter sales below forecasts.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent.

LVMH fell 3.2 percent after its business update, dragging down the shares of its rivals, with Burberry down 1.8 percent while Kering also declined by 2 percent.

However, Italy's FTSE MIB outperformed, advancing 0.6 percent as shares in its banks rose after Italian financial institutions agreed to set up a 5 billion euro ($5.7 billion) fund to shore up the country's weaker banks. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐