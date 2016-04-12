European shares slip as luxury goods stocks fall

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods Q4 same store sales rose 3.1 pct
* Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year sales results and updates earnings guidance
LONDON, April 12 European shares slipped on Tuesday, with luxury good stocks among the worst performers after France's LVMH posted first quarter sales below forecasts.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent.
LVMH fell 3.2 percent after its business update, dragging down the shares of its rivals, with Burberry down 1.8 percent while Kering also declined by 2 percent.
However, Italy's FTSE MIB outperformed, advancing 0.6 percent as shares in its banks rose after Italian financial institutions agreed to set up a 5 billion euro ($5.7 billion) fund to shore up the country's weaker banks. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
DETROIT, Jan 17 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slight drop in quarterly net income as higher costs offset increased revenue.
Jan 17 The California Department of Conservation's Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources said on Tuesday it would conduct two public meetings on pressure limits for Southern California Gas' Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility.