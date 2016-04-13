Mining stocks rally as European shares rise after China data

(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* European shares rise after Chinese export grows
* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 both rise over 2 pct
* Mining stocks outperform, Italy banks recover
* FTSEurofirst still down 7 pct so far in 2016
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Danilo Masoni
LONDON/MILAN, April 13 European shares rose on
Wednesday to a two-week high as a rise in Chinese exports buoyed
global stock markets, with mining stocks among the best
performers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2
percent by 1001 GMT while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index advanced 2.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst remains down around 7 percent so far in
2016, due partly to concerns about a China-led slowdown in the
global economy.
However, data on Wednesday showed that China's exports in
March returned to growth for the first time in nine months,
adding to signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest
economy.
The latest update from China also lifted mining stocks,
given China's role as the world's biggest consumer of metals,
with Anglo American rising 7.2 percent while Rio Tinto
climbed 4.3 percent.
But Cassa Lombarda economist Marco Vailati said while the
headline Chinese figure was strong it was also distorted by
calendar effects, warning that the positive impact on sentiment
might be short lived.
"Investors may be rushing to cover short position with
volatile markets creating profit opportunities, such as in the
case of Italian banks which have gone through wild price
swings," he added.
The Italian bank stocks index rose 6.4 percent,
recovering from a sell-off in the previous session, after
Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said there was no
risk that European authorities will block the fund set up to
help buy shares in upcoming stock issues at distressed lenders
and purchase soured loans.
Shares in Swedish medical technology company Elekta
surged 6.9 percent after investors welcomed the
appointment of Richard Hausmann as its new chief executive.
However, Premier Foods shares slumped 26 percent
after U.S spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from a
bid for Premier Foods.
Tesco shares also fell after a cautious outlook
statement took some of the shine off its first quarterly sales
growth in three years.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)