European shares climb to two-week highs after China data

By Danilo Masoni and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/LONDON, April 13 European shares rose on
Wednesday to a two-week high as a rise in Chinese exports buoyed
global stock markets, with mining stocks and banks among the
best performers.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.3
percent by 1359 GMT while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX
50 index advanced 2.8 percent.
The FTSEurofirst remains down around 7 percent so far in
2016, due partly to concerns about a China-led slowdown in the
global economy.
However, data on Wednesday showed that China's exports in
March returned to growth for the first time in nine months,
adding to signs of stabilisation in the world's second-largest
economy.
The latest update from China also lifted mining stocks,
given China's role as the world's biggest consumer of metals,
with Anglo American rising 7.8 percent while Rio Tinto
climbed 5.9 percent.
But Cassa Lombarda economist Marco Vailati said while the
headline Chinese figure was strong it was also distorted by
calendar effects, warning that the positive impact on sentiment
might be short lived.
"Investors may be rushing to cover short position with
volatile markets creating profit opportunities, such as in the
case of Italian banks which have gone through wild price
swings," he added.
The Italian bank stocks index rose over 7
percent, recovering from a sell-off on Tuesday, after Italy's
Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said there was no risk that
European authorities will block the fund set up to help buy
shares in upcoming stock issues at distressed lenders and
purchase soured loans.
Investors appeared to be looking at the positives of the
state-orchestrated initiative after being spooked in the
previous session by a lack of details about it and concerns the
fund might not be enough to avoid another banking crisis.
Vailati said creating the fund was a first step in the right
direction but noted that key for a re-rating of Italian banks
will be measures to shorten the time needed to recoup soured
loans, which are currently weighing on their finances.
Greece's benchmark index ATG fell 0.8 percent, down
for a second day, amid further signs that Athens was making
little progress on securing the money it needs from creditors to
pay upcoming bills.
Shares in Swedish medical technology company Elekta
surged 7.2 percent after investors welcomed the
appointment of Richard Hausmann as its new chief executive.
However, Premier Foods shares slumped 25 percent
after U.S spice maker McCormick Foods walked away from a
bid for Premier Foods.
Tesco shares fell 7 percent after a cautious
outlook statement took some of the shine off its first quarterly
sales growth in three years.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Raissa Kasolowsky)