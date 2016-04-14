European shares held back by falls at Burberry and Unilever

LONDON, April 14 Weak oil prices and a fall in the shares of Burberry and Unilever held back European stock markets on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had risen 2.6 percent to a one-month high in the previous session, was down 0.1 percent.

Burberry slumped 5.9 percent after the British luxury goods group reported a fall in second-half sales.

Unilever's shares also fell around 1 percent, after the consumer goods company posted a drop in turnover, while weaker oil prices pushed down the shares of energy companies such as BP and Total.

However, shares in media group Entertainment One surged 10 percent after Bloomberg reported that ITV was in talks with the Canadian firm over a possible takeover, even though Entertainment One said it had not received any bid approach. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout)